A J&K Police personnel was killed and a CRPF jawan injured on Sunday in a terrorist attack at a joint check post at Pinglana in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The attack took place ahead of the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the area has been cordoned off by security forces and search launched for terrorists who escaped after indiscriminately firing at the joint check post of CRPF and JKP.

He said terrorists fired upon joint party of CRPF and Police at Pinglana in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) was killed in an encounter with security forces at Baskuchan in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rifles have been recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter, ADGP said.

Search operation is progressing at the encounter spot.