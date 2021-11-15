Cop injured in terror attack

A policeman was injured on Sunday evening when terrorists opened fire in Srinagar’s downtown Nawakadal area.

The injured constable of J&K Police has been identified as Mohammad Maqbool who received a bullet on his neck.

The attack came when a team of security forces raided a suspected terrorist hideout in the thickly populated locality.

Downtown Srinagar has in the recent past been hit with a series of civilian killings.

Security forces have cordoned the area and intensified the search for terrorists.