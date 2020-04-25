A sub-inspector died under suspicious circumstances by the gunshot of another sub-inspector in the residential quarters of B B Nagar police station of district Bulandshahar on Friday night.

Police have arrested the accused sub-inspector late Friday night from the Ghaziabad highway. SSP of Bulandshahar, Santosh Singh said that the accused SI Narendra Singh was arrested late in the night when he was on the way to Ghaziabad. Prima facie it seems an accident but we are investigating the case from every possible angle and interrogation of the accused SI is also ongoing.

Deceased Sub-inspector Bijendra Singh resides in the premises of thana in a room allotted to him. On Friday night he was at his room when sub-inspector Narendra Singh also posted in the same thana arrived there with his loaded pistol. A bullet fired from his pistol pumped into the stomach of Bijendra Singh and he fell on the floor.

Narendra Singh quickly rushed to get help of head constable of the police station and the duo took the injured sub-inspector to a private hospital which is situated 3 km away from thana in Narendra’s private car.

They admitted seriously injured Bijendra Singh after which Narendra left from there saying that he is going to get some cash that would be needed for the treatment as the condition of injured colleague was very critical.

Meanwhile, Bijendra succumbed to the bullet injury during treatment in the hospital after which the brasses were informed.

SSP Santosh Singh reached there along with other officials and instructed to trace the location of Narendra which came out to be a moving location between Hapur and Ghaziabad. Thereafter PVR of Mussoorie police station intercepted the SI and arrested him.