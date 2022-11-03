COP-27 should be decisive in fight against climate change: India

India has said on Thursday that COP-27 should be decisive in the fight against climate change to be a COP of action as the country has shown the desired goals ahead of time by fulfilling its commitments on the issue of climate change and the environment.

India has shown what India can do. Now is the time for rich countries to act, said Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who will leave for Egypt on Friday to attend the COP-27 meeting. He will lead the 18-member Indian delegation.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Thursday, Yadav said that India’s thrust in COP 27 is climate finance, efforts needed to reduce the risk of climate change damage, and discussion on options and solutions before the world deals with it. The joint goal and effective action plan for the same are to motivate developed countries for economic assistance to control global warming and climate change.

The conference will be held in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt where the member states of the United Nations will reflect on the issue of climate change. The heads of state or governments of 90 countries will address on the occasion.

The summit will also be attended by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In the conference, India will raise the voice of developing countries and will motivate them to fulfil the promise of providing assistance of Rs 82 trillion by rich countries.

Apart from this, the damage caused by climate change and its recovery will be discussed prominently. India will introduce the world to the Prime Minister’s mantra of a nature-friendly lifestyle in its pavilion.

There will be a discussion on raising financial assistance to stop the temperature in the world at less than 1.5 ° C because, in 2022, climate change has hit from Europe to Asia. Severe heat and floods have plagued the developed countries of the world. In, the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and Nigeria are vivid examples of this.

In such a situation, India’s emphasis will be to make efforts to bring the world on a single platform for joint action on the issue of climate change. According to a study conducted last year, despite having the lowest carbon emissions, India is the seventh most affected country by climate change in the world.