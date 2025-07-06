Cooperation Ministry undertook over 60 initiatives in four years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Cooperation has undertaken more than 60 initiatives in the four years since its formation.

Shah was speaking at a programme held in Anand, Gujarat, to mark the completion of four years of the Ministry of Cooperation and the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the event organised by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), the Union Minister said all these initiatives are built on five key pillars — People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity.

“First, People — the citizens of the country are the primary beneficiaries of all these initiatives. Second, PACS — we are strengthening the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. Third, Platform — we have worked to create digital and national platforms for every type of cooperative activity,” Shah said.

“Fourth, Policy — the cooperative policy is designed to provide maximum benefit to members. Even in salt production, the profits will now go directly to the salt producers,” he added.

“Fifth, Prosperity — which includes 36 lakh hardworking women in Gujarat and 20 lakh women from other parts of the country. Together, they contribute to an annual turnover of ₹80,000 crore, which is expected to surpass ₹1 lakh crore next year. The profits are being directly transferred into the accounts of these 56 lakh women,” Shah said.

He emphasized that prosperity should not be limited to individuals but must extend to the entire society. “Affluence should not be confined to a few wealthy individuals but should reach the poor, labourers, and farmers. With this vision, Prime Minister Modi has spearheaded these 60 initiatives,” he stated.

Shah also launched the newly formed multi-state cooperative body, the Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited, and unveiled its official logo. He virtually inaugurated the expansion of the Amul Cheese Plant in Kheda and a state-of-the-art chocolate plant in Mogar.

Additionally, the Union Minister inaugurated the new office building of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) in Anand — Maniben Patel Bhawan — at the National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) office complex, and dedicated the Ready-to-Use Culture Plant.