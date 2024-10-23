Cooperation in education fulcrum of India-Australia ties: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan delivered the plenary speech at the Australian International Education Conference in Melbourne, Australia, today besides holding a bilateral Meeting with his counterpart Jason Clare MP.

Members of the Indian delegation, heads of the universities of both countries, and other dignitaries were also present at the event. He commended the strong and evolving partnership between India and Australia and hoped it will also pave the way for a brighter future together. He also reaffirmed the further strengthening of these ties under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart in Australia , Mr Anthony Albanese.

In a significant move to enhance bilateral cooperation in the education sector, Mr Pradhan is visiting Australia from 22 to 26 October . The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation, and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education.

Advertisement

Mr Pradhan spoke about how New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has transformed India’s learning landscape into a powerhouse of possibilities, the enduring India-Australia ties and the remarkable strides made in education cooperation powered by NEP 2020. The establishment of Australian university campuses in India is just the beginning, with much more potential to be realized, he added.

He also said together, the countries can advance knowledge, leverage technology for global challenges, and create endless opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship for the students. The Minister also expressed that as a ‘Vishwa-Bandhu’, India is committed to being a trusted partner in human-centric development. The idea is to build and nurture global citizens, contributing to a brighter future for the next generation, he said.

Mr Jason Clare MP, in his speech, stressed the importance of a good education system that can change more than just lives. It can change nations, he added. Commending India’s education systems, he said that by 2035 one in four people around the world who get a university degree, will get it in India. He mentioned how Australian universities like Deakin had been in India for 30 years and now Wollongong has one campus. He expressed his gratitude to Mr Pradhan for encouraging these initiatives. He also praised the work the six Innovative Research Universities are doing by exploring options for a consortium campus in India.

During his meeting with Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria, he highlighted that Victoria is home to the largest Indian diaspora in Australia. They had engaging conversations on ways to strengthen institutional linkages of schools and universities in Victoria with India.

Pradhan also visited South Melbourne Primary School and engaged with young learners. The minister also visited the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), a hub for technology, design, and enterprise.