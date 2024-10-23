Convene all stakeholders’ meeting to approve cloud seeding in Delhi, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to approve cloud seeding in the national capital in view of the worsening pollution situation.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, Rai said, “This is to remind you of the concerns raised vide letters dated 30th August and 10th October regarding Delhi’s air quality during the winter months, particularly around Diwali, when smog and environmental degradation lead to hazardous air pollution levels. Cloud seeding should be considered as an emergency measure. As of today, the AQI has already crossed 350, and GRAP II has been evoked.”

Rai said the Delhi government has already implemented the Winter Action Plan with effect from 25th September to combat air pollution and is making continuous efforts to explore alternative solutions for immediate relief in case air quality worsens to severe levels.

Referring to cloud seeding, the Minister said, “Cloud seeding is a process that involves the artificial induction of rain to reduce air pollution by washing pollutants out of the atmosphere. The Delhi government previously explored cloud seeding as an emergency measure during critical periods to artificially induce rain and reduce air pollution but found that prior clearances from various central government agencies are required to implement it.”

Stating that air quality in Delhi is likely to turn severe in November, Rai said, “I believe it is imperative to consider the feasibility of this method in our context.”

“I once again request you to immediately convene meetings with all relevant stakeholders — representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Delhi, DGCA, Ministry of Defence, MHA, Special Protection Group, Airport Authority of India, CPCB, IMD, Bureau of Civil Aviation, and other concerned agencies — to focus on coordinating efforts to implement cloud seeding and evaluate its feasibility as an emergency measure,” he added.

Amid deteriorating air quality, Rai wrote to the transport ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan on Tuesday, urging them to halt the entry of diesel buses from their respective states into the national capital.