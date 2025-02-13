Controversial Uttarakhand MLA threatens Haridwar SSP, lands in trouble again

Uttarakhand’s controversial independent MLA Umesh Kumar has landed in the soup yet another time as Haridwar police have now booked him for threatening the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in a video released by him a fortnight ago.

Police have registered a case against Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar for threatening the Haridwar SSP in a video posted by him on social media. The MLA warned Haridwar SSP Parmendra Singh Doval over his looming arrest in a dispute with former BJP MLA and Kumar’s predecessor Pranav Singh Champion. Police have initiated an investigation against Kumar in the threat case.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Civil Lines Police station sub-inspector Pushkar Singh Chauhan stated, “On January 29, independent MLA from Khanpur Umesh Kumar threatened the Haridwar SSP in a live video posted on his Facebook page.

Threatening the SSP, the MLA said in the video, ‘I had warned you when you had acted wrongly against me in Bhagwanpur. Now, I am warning you again, don’t try to harass my people.”

Advertisement

According to sub-inspector Chauhan, the independent MLA had further said in the video that his men were not at fault in a case registered against them. Kumar also claimed in the video that the police had no right to arrest his supporters under the sections they had been booked. It will not be good for you if they are harassed despite their cooperation.”

“We are fighters and we don’t bow down our head,” Kumar is heard telling the SSP in the video. Haridwar SP (Rural) Shekhar Chandra Suyal said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the Khanpur MLA for threatening a public servant and the matter is under investigation.

Notably, the Haridwar police have already registered a case against Kumar for his attempt to forcibly enter the residence of former BJP MLA and muscleman Kunwar Pranav Champion. Following Kumar’s action, Champion and his supporters attacked the independent MLA’s camp office and fired multiple rounds at the building on January 26. Champion was subsequently arrested and sent to jail while Kumar was granted bail.