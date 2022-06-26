Controversial Basant Rath resigns as IGP to join ‘electoral politics’ in Kashmir

In a surprise development, IGP Basant Rath has resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to join electoral politics in Kashmir. He posted on social media his resignation letter on Sunday.

“Politics is a noble profession”, Rath wrote.

The 2000 batch IPS, Basant Rath has remained in controversy and was placed under suspension for alleged instances of “gross misconduct and misbehaviour”, according to an order issued by the Home Ministry in July 2020.

He is presently posted in Home Guards and Civil Defence. Rath surprised his followers and friends early this morning at 4.20 am when he posted his resignation letter dated 25 June on social media.

“If I ever join a political party, it WILL be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it WILL be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it WILL be before March 6, 2024”, he wrote on social media before posting his resignation.

In the resignation addressed to the chief secretary of J&K, he wrote; “Sir, I wish to resign from the IPS in order to be able to participate in electoral politics. Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly”.

He addressed copies of the resignation letter to the DGP J&K Police and Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF J&K.

His resignation has come shortly after the completion of the Delimitation

process that has set the ball rolling for assembly elections in J&K.

The 50 years old Rath was born in 1972 in Pipli of Puri district in Odisha.

He did MA in Sociology from JNU. He comes from farmer’s background.

Rath has been providing books to Kashmiri youth to prepare them for competitive examinations.