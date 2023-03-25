‘Control your goons’, BJP tells Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

In what could be a clear sign of escalating tension with the ruling Congress, principal Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Saturday asked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to rein in his ‘goons’ who reportedly carried out an assault on the BJP headquarters yesterday.

“Bhupesh Baghel’s goons attacked the BJP office, it is highly condemnable and unfortunate. The police-administration remained mute spectators during the turbulent hours. Police should discharge their duty and Baghel should keep his goons under control,” state BJP president Arun Sao said while talking to the media persons here on Saturday.

BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other after zealots from both the parties came face to face on the rival party’s offices.

Referring to the ongoing row over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from his Lok Sabha membership, Sao said the former Congress president has been disqualified for his objectionable utterances against an OBC community in 2019. His membership was terminated only after he was sentenced to 2 years by a lower court in Gujarat.

Questioning the grand old party for its intentions in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president asked why the Congress party has so far not approached the higher courts to lodge an appeal against the verdict of Surat court. Whereas, the same Congress had managed to obtain a stay order within 15 minutes when Assam Police was about to arrest Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda, he said.

“Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi apologise for insulting a backward class? Why are the Congressmen, who cry for democracy, are committing violence? Should a separate law and constitution be made for Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP leader asked the Congress party.

Denying any role of the BJP or the Central government in Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Sao said his membership was automatically terminated after the found him guilty. Under the Representation of the People Act 1951, if an MP or MLA is convicted of a crime and sentenced to 2 years or more, his membership of the Parliament or Legislative Assembly is canceled with immediate effect, Sao added.

The Supreme Court held in the Lily Thomas vs Union of India case in 2013 that the membership of an MP or MLA will be liable to be terminated as soon as the court decides to convict a people’s representative.

Calling Rahul Gandhi arrogant, Sao said he could have ended this matter by apologising to the OBC community. But in his arrogance, Rahul Gandhi ignored the option and continued to hurt the sentiments of the OBC society.