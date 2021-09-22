Contribute generously to armed forces fund: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the general public to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), which is used in rehabilitation and welfare of dependents of brave soldiers who were killed in action or disabled. Flag Day gives the countrymen an opportunity to fulfil this obligation.

Out of the income earned on the AFFDF corpus, 7.5 per cent is ploughed back into the corpus and the balance is used to fund the welfare and rehabilitation schemes for Ex-Servicemen (ESM)/dependents. Rupees 133.21 crores were spent on 38,049 beneficiaries under the AFFDF in FY 2020-21.

A sum of Rs 33.35 crore was collected during Financial Year (FY) 2020-21. The fund is administered by Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) Secretariat under the aegis of its Management Committee, headed by the defence minister, and Executive Committee headed by Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), according to the Defence Ministry.

The KSB Secretariat, an attached office under the administrative control of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence (MoD), is the apex body responsible for implementing Central Government policies for rehabilitation and welfare of the war widows/disabled, retired service personnel and their dependents. The welfare schemes are implemented through Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs) located in State capitals and Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs) located at the district level. The major source of funding for these welfare schemes is Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on 7 December every year throughout the country to honour the fallen heroes and men in uniform who bravely fought for the motherland. On this day, Army, Navy and Air Force personnel who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation are remembered by observing two-minute silence at 1100 hours as a mark of respect.