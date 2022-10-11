Contraband worth 47.4 cr seized by BSF in Assam

Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized narcotic drugs (suspected to be heroin) from a truck en route to Tripura from Mizoram via Karimganj, late Monday night. The BSF, in its drive against the illegal transportation of drugs, carried out a joint operation with troops of the 7 Battalion, Mizoram & Cachar Frontier BSF along with the Karimganj Police.

The joint team intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-11- BC-7975, near the New Karimganj Railway Station on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. 764 soap cases filled with suspected contraband were recovered upon searching the vehicle. The cases seized from a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin are said to be worth Rs. 47.4 crores in the international market.

The vehicle’s driver has been arrested and the truck has been impounded. The seized items and the truck driver are presently in the custody of Karimganj Police for further legal action.