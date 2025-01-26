Constitution inspires us to uphold justice, equality, and fraternity: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence and extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday. Later, he joined UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel in the main function held in front of the Vidhan Bhawan. Highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution, he said, “The Constitution of India inspires us to unite with the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity. It has successfully united the entire nation in both challenging and favourable circumstances.”

He stated that on this very day, India embarked on a new journey as a sovereign, prosperous and democratic republic by adopting its Constitution. “After a long struggle, the country gained independence on August 15, 1947. Under the leadership of the first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, a Constituent Assembly was formed.

The responsibility of weaving every article of the Constitution like a garland was entrusted to Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who presented the draft Constitution to the Assembly on November 26, 1949. Finally, on January 26, 1950, the nation succeeded in enforcing its own Constitution”, he stated. “As we celebrate 75 years of the enforcement of the Indian Constitution, I pay tribute to the great sons of Bharat Mata on this occasion,” he added.

On the occasion, Yogi honoured Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad, acknowledging their immense contributions to the freedom struggle.

Reflecting on the contributions of the Constituent Assembly, the CM highlighted that it was under the leadership of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that India gained an inclusive and progressive Constitution. He remarked that this 75-year journey connects citizens to the Amrit Kaal of the nation.

The chief minister emphasized that the Indian Constitution serves as the greatest guide to ensuring justice for every citizen. He stated that the Constitution inspires the vision of a united India where justice is delivered without discrimination, and every individual contributes to the nation’s prosperity.

He also emphasized that the vision of a developed India can only be realized by adhering to the principles of the Indian Constitution. “Today, when we look at the original copy of the Constitution of India, we can understand the depth and height of Indian culture,” he added. He expressed pride in India’s status as the world’s largest democracy, where every citizen is equal and has been empowered with the right to vote since the very beginning. He contrasted this with several modern democracies that have struggled with racial discrimination or denied voting rights to women and marginalized communities. “India ensured universal suffrage from day one,” he said.

The CM urged citizens to fulfil their duties, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation over the next 25 years. He stated that this shared goal could be achieved through collective efforts and adherence to constitutional values. Highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution, yogi remarked that it grants equal rights to every citizen, irrespective of caste, religion, language, or gender.

He lauded the central and state governments’ welfare initiatives as a representation of a “modern Ram Rajya,” emphasizing their role in providing justice and equality. The CM also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom numerous schemes have been launched for the welfare of the poor, farmers, and marginalized communities, benefiting millions