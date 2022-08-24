Considering threat perception, SC shifts Conman Sukesh, wife to Mandoli Jail

According to sources, the couple, who made headlines when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) busted an extortion racket run by them from the premises of Tihar Jail, had filed a plea to shift them to some other jail located outside Delhi.

However, the ED had opposed their plea, citing that the couple wanted to move to a jail outside Delhi, as they had intentions to restart the extortion racket, since the one in Tihar was exposed. The couple has denied these allegations and has claimed that there is a threat to their life.

The presiding bench, consisting of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, ordered to move them to Mandoli Jail from the Tihar Jail, considering the suggestion made by the ED.

Representing the central agency, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, stated before the top court that Sukesh in connivance with more than 80 Tihar Jail officials availed facilities to operate his illegal extortion racket.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate R Basant, appearing for the couple, made serious allegations, saying that Sukesh was compelled to pay money to the jail authorities for protection as he was being tortured inside the jail.

Born in Bengaluru, Sukesh Chandrashekhar was first arrested in 2007 at the age of 17 years for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 1.15 crore. Currently, he is being investigated for more than 30 criminal cases by several state police along with the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax Department. These include a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against him, involving big names like actress Jacqueline Fernandes and others.