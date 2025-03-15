Conrad Sangma re-elected as NPP president

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was re-elected as the national president of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday.

Sangma was re-elected unopposed for the tenure 2025-28 at the organizational election held in the Constitutional Club of India in the national capital.

Former working president of party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit Paknga Bage was elected unopposed as general secretary (organization), while Mehtab Agitok Sangma re-elected unopposed as national treasurer.

During the election, NPP Meghalaya state president Prestone Tynsong and Manipur unit chief Joy Kumar Singh suggested the appointment of national working president in the party.

They have recommended outgoing general secretary (organization) James K Sangma as the national working president.

Re-elected national president of NPP Sangma has announced that the members of the national committee 2025-28 will be announced soon.