Connect all medical colleges to telemedicine services of KGMU, RML & SGPGI under Hub-and-Spoke model: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that all medical colleges should be linked to the telemedicine services of King George Medical University (KGMU), Ram Manohar Lohia(RML) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) Lucknow under the hub-and-spoke model, enabling patients to consult specialist doctors with ease.

To support patients and their attendants, he also instructed an increase in the number of night shelters at RML, Lucknow. Additionally, he stressed the need to expand access to organ transplant services, ensuring timely treatment for those in need.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting of the Health Department on Wednesday evening, directing officials to further enhance health services across the state.

Advertisement

He provided key instructions on various aspects, including telemedicine, fire safety in hospitals, organ transplants, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and ambulance services.

CM Adityanath directed Health Department officials to conduct regular district visits, inspect hospital facilities, and implement necessary improvements.

Reviewing hospital security measures, the Chief Minister emphasised the strict enforcement of fire safety protocols in all hospitals across the state to prevent any untoward incidents.

Furthermore, he issued clear instructions to ensure that hospitals registered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme receive payments within 30 days, allowing patients to continue receiving uninterrupted healthcare services.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the mandatory presence of doctors in Primary Health Centres(PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and district hospitals so that patients receive timely medical care.

He emphasised the importance of collective efforts in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s TB-Free India campaign a success. He urged public representatives to adopt TB patients and support their treatment and rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure the availability of affordable and sufficient medicines in all hospitals and health centers across the state, ensuring that patients do not face any difficulties. Highlighting the need to enhance ambulance services, he instructed officials to further reduce response time, emphasising the critical role ambulances play in providing timely medical attention.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of maintaining quality and adhering to timelines in projects under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Reflecting on the significant expansion and improvements in healthcare over the past eight years, the Chief Minister noted a 93 per cent reduction in the dengue mortality rate in 2024 compared to 2017. Similarly, cases of Japanese Encephalitis and acute encephalitis syndrome have decreased by 87 per cent and 76 per cent, respectively, while deaths due to these diseases have declined by 97 per cent and 98 per cent respectively. He attributed this progress to effective teamwork and strategic planning.

He further stated that Ayushman cards have been issued to 5.21 crore beneficiaries and emphasised the need to extend these benefits to other eligible individuals.