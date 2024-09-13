Conman with many wives arrested by Odisha CID

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha police, on Friday, arrested a man, who pretended to be an officer of the Central government to marry multiple women from the state and across the country.

Identified as Biranchi Narayan Nath, a native of Chhendipada in Angul District, the accused trapped several middle-aged women, looking for a second marriage through matrimonial sites. Later, he inflicted sexual torture and fleeced them financially.

The glib-talking fraudster with a decent and handsome look managed to trick the unsuspecting victims who are mostly widows or divorcees. Some of the victims were blackmailed by him after he slyly captured intimate moments with them and also took nude photos and videos of many of the victims through video calls.

Besides helpless women from Odisha, his victims included women from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, said a senior official of Odisha CID.

The accused had created a profile on a matrimonial website, under the tagline “Second Marriage,” and disguised himself as a railway employee, Income Tax inspector, or officer in the Customs & Central Excise Department, etc.

Besides emotionally blackmailing them by promising lifelong support and companionship, he promised many of his victims to get them jobs after marriage.

The marriage rituals with many of his victims were performed in temples.

The CID, acting on a complaint by a mother of two daughters from Cuttack who had lost her husband in a road accident in the year 2022, registered a case and managed to arrest him after a year of manhunt. The accused has extorted Rs 5 lakh from the complainant after threatening to make nude pictures and videos of intimate moments viral.

Significant digital evidence, including private photographs, videos of several women, and fake IDs have been recovered from him and they are being analyzed to determine his involvement in other cases, concluded CID official.