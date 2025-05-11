Congress writes to PM demanding Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam, Op Sindoor, ceasefire,

The Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to convene a special session of Parliament to hold a detailed discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan to stop all military operations on both fronts.

In separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said it was a “unanimous request of all Opposition parties to convene a special session of Parliament immediately.”

The demand from the two Congress leaders for a special Parliament session came in the wake of an understanding reached between India and Pakistan on Saturday to stop all military actions on land, air, and sea, against each other with immediate effect, after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

“I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately,” Mr Gandhi said in his letter asserting that it is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire which was first announced by US President Donald Trump.

“This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead,” Mr Gandhi reasserted.

Recalling his earlier letter, dated 28 April, written to the prime minister requesting for the convening of a special session of both Houses of Parliament, Mr Kharge in his letter on Sunday wrote: “In view of the latest developments, Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition Parties for a special session of Parliament……..As a Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha I am writing in support of this request.”

On Saturday, the Congress had also demanded an all-party meeting to be chaired by the prime minister and a special session of Parliament to have a detailed discussion on the Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop military actions.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had asked the government to clarify if the Shimla agreement has been abandoned and if the country has now opened itself to third party intervention in India-Pakistan conflicts and also if diplomatic channels with Pakistan have been opened.