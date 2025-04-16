Congress workers stage protest against ED in Patna over National Herald case

Thousands of Congress party workers, led by senior state leaders, took to the streets in Patna on Wednesday before staging a dharna in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to protest against the charge sheet it has filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case.

The party workers said that they will not accept the ”political vengeance” with which the BJP is working in the National Herald case. ”This is a completely fake case, based on which an attempt is being made to scare the opposition. But they forgot that even the British Raj failed to scare the Congress party,” they claimed.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru said that this demonstration is a powerful expression of the party workers’ collective resolve to stand against the ”politics of fear and oppression”.

”Congress workers are on the streets against the murder of democracy by misuse of ED. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP’s dictatorship,” he claimed.

He said, “We are protesting because government agencies like ED, CBI, and I-T are working as the BJP’s private army, which is against the Constitution. The government has failed in providing basic facilities to the people, including quality healthcare and good education, as well as reducing unemployment and migration. The government has also failed in controlling crime and corruption. That is why these agencies are being used to divert attention from the actual issues.”

Echoing his sentiment, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram alleged that the BJP has been using central investigative agencies to divert people’s attention from burning issues before every election.

He claimed that “It is nothing but the BJP’s old trick to distract people from actual issues. Since assembly elections are scheduled to be held soon in Bihar, the BJP-Nitish government has become afraid of our powerful campaigning highlighting its failure on various fronts.”

“No matter how much BJP tries, no matter how many agencies it uses, the Congress party will neither be afraid nor bow down,” he added.