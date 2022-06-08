Congress workers protest against ED summons to Sonia, Rahul

Congress workers on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest against the central government after the ED summoned Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The workers camped outside the Congress headquarters since morning and expressed their displeasure against the ED. Slogans were also raised against the ED and the central government.

Congress leader Jagdish Sharma said, “Sonia Gandhi is talking about saving the country but Modi ji says that ED is calling you. The government is completely misusing the ED.”

“She lost her husband for this country, India will not bear her insult, I want to ask when the summons will be sent to those who sold the country,” Sharma questioned.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the ED to appear on June 8 in a case related to the National Herald but she has not able to appear because she is suffering from Covid-19.

Sonia Gandhi got infected with Covid on June 2. Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been called to appear before the ED on June 13 as he had sought a relaxation of the earlier date.

A case has been registered against various Congress leaders, including the Gandhi family, for allegedly misappropriating the National Herald Fund.

The Congress has termed the ED summons as ‘politics of revenge’.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said it is the politics of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target the opposition leaders.

“The National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to stop it, today the Modi government is also doing the same thing that the British did. Now ED is being used for this purpose,” he had said.