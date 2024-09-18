Congress workers hold countrywide protest against BJP leader’s remarks on Rahul

Congress workers held a countrywide protest on Wednesday against the intemperate remarks made by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other BJP leaders targeting Rahul Gandhi.

While Bittu had called the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha a “terrorist”, other BJP leaders had made derogatory remarks against him.

During a rally held in Delhi as part of the protest , the Delhi Police detained several Congress workers.

The demonstrators condemned Bittu’s remarks calling them a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi and the values he stands for.

Leading the protest demonstration, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said, “We are fighting to protect the Constitution by following the path shown by Rahul Gandhi. We are not afraid of BJP’s intimidatory tactics. Every Congress worker stands in unwavering support of Rahul Gandhi.”

During a similar protest held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila led the party workers in a demonstration against the BJP.

Addressing the rally, Sharmila reiterated the Congress’ resolve to defend Gandhi’s leadership and the party’s commitment to uphold constitutional principles.

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also staged protests in Delhi echoing their resistance to Bittu’s comments.

Ravneet Singh Bittu had allegedly called Rahul Gandhi “number one terrorist”. “Rahul Gandhi spent most of his time outside the country. His friends and family are there. I think he does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani,” he said while speaking to reporters.

“Now, he has got support from separatists, who always talk about dividing this country. They (separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs. When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country,” he added.

Another BJP leader, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, in a purported video, threatened Rahul Gandhi with Indira Gandhi-like consequences. Mrs Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), BJP’s ally in Maharashtra, announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who “chops off” Rahul Gandhi’s tongue.