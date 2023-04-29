Congress will win Shimla Civic body by two-third majority: Rajiv Shukla

Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla blaming BJP for the deteriorating condition of the Shimla city said that the Congress will restore the lost glory of Shimla city.

While addressing media here on Friday, he said that the Shimla civic body elections are important and the Congress will win the Shimla municipal elections with two-third majority.

He said that the condition of the Shimla city has worsened in the last five years, when BJP was in control of not only the civic body, but also the state government.

“The BJP did not work in last five years and now they are seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of turning the Shimla city into a concrete jungle in the name of Smart City, Skukla said that Congress will give the city a new facelift with civic amenities that match international the standards as it is a globally renowned tourist destination.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government has plans already in place for the development of Shimla city.

The people will be provided clean drinking water, the traffic woes, public transport and mobility will also be taken care of, he said, adding that the Congress has released a manifesto that promises to address the burning problems of the city.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that the BJP had done nothing concrete to address the problems of the city when they were in power.

“If the public give their mandate in the municipal elections then our government will lend full support for the progress and development of Shimla,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government has already started work to provide respite from traffic congestion and ropeways have been proposed.

From mid next year all the existing busses with be replaced with fleet of electric buses, assured potable water for which work will be completed by May 2025, he added.