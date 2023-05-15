Congress will implement all promises in Karnataka: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has assured the people of Karnataka that the grand old party will implement all the five promises which it had made to the public after the formation of the Cabinet. Talking to media persons, Kharge said: “People of Karnataka have rejected the BJP and brought the Congress party back to power. People have given us a record number of votes. We will implement all 5 promises that we made to the public in our manifesto after we form our cabinet.”

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the BJP over the election results in the southern state and claimed that people have become “tired” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were not even enthusiastic about his campaign. The Congress leader also slammed the BJP over the ‘Bajrang Bali’ row that erupted after the party mentioned “stringent action” against organisations like Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. “Bajrang Dal is different and Bajrang Bali is different. Bajrang Dal believes in spreading politics of hatred and violence. What about when then Goa CM Manohar Parrikar banned ‘Shri Ram Sena’? Did PM Modi ask then that Shri Ram has been insulted,” Ramesh asked.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Congress won 135 seats pushing the BJP out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats.