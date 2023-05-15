Congress will implement all promises in Karnataka: Kharge

Talking to media persons, Kharge said: “People of Karnataka have rejected the BJP and brought the Congress party back to power. People have given us a record number of votes. We will implement all 5 promises that we made to the public in our manifesto after we form our cabinet.”
The Congress leader also slammed the BJP over the ‘Bajrang Bali’ row that erupted after the party mentioned “stringent action” against organisations like Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto.
“Bajrang Dal is different and Bajrang Bali is different. Bajrang Dal believes in spreading politics of hatred and violence. What about when then Goa CM Manohar Parrikar banned ‘Shri Ram Sena’? Did PM Modi ask then that Shri Ram has been insulted,” Ramesh asked.