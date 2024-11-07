Congress will face the fate of Article 370 and 35A: CM Yogi

Condemning the call of Congress and the National Conference to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said they would face the same fate as that of the two Articles.

Addressing an event organised by the All India Bhojpuri Samaj at Laxman Mela Ground here on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, Yogi said if Congress does not stop opposing this proposal, it may face the same fate of Articles 370 and 35A.

Referring to a recent proposal in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to restore these articles, CM Yogi remarked, “Congress and its allies aim to drag the country and the valley back into the flames of terrorism. They are unwilling to see Jammu and Kashmir’s development and the promising future of its youth. The nation will never accept their divisive agendas. The 140 crore people of India stand firmly for the unity and integrity of the nation and are prepared to respond decisively to any threats.”

Advertisement

He also highlighted the importance of Chhath Puja and underscored the need to safeguard national unity and integrity. “When we are divided by caste and religion, others rule over us,” he remarked, adding, “while we come together through these festivals, some individuals living in India are undermining the country’s essence. No true Indian should tolerate this. But when we, as 140 crore strong, speak in unison, no force can challenge India.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Modi decisively eradicated terrorism in the Kashmir Valley by abolishing Articles 370 and 35A. This historic decision was approved by Parliament, eliminated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status from the Constitution. The world then witnessed a new, powerful India—peaceful but resolute in defending itself.”

He emphasized India’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and integrity, declaring that the nation is ready to make any sacrifice to protect its identity and unity.

He said, “While Congress had initially labelled Article 370 a ‘temporary provision’, only Prime Minister Modi took the bold step to eliminate it. Today, Kashmir is on a path of progress, with new educational institutions, hospitals, industries, and a renewed sense of security that has allowed previously displaced residents to return home.”

Addressing a gathering in Bhojpuri, CM Yogi extended warm Chhath Mahaparva wishes to all devotees, particularly acknowledging the devotion of mothers and sisters who observe the challenging fast.

He highlighted India’s cultural uniqueness, noting the Bhojpuri community’s significant contributions to its rich heritage.

Describing Chhath as a festival celebrated across India, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised its role in strengthening the heritage of Indian culture both nationally and globally. He remarked that festivals like Chhath instill pride in our cultural roots, offering a meaningful opportunity to honor the ‘Surya Dev’ (Sun God), a symbol of life in Indian tradition.

Highlighting the Sun’s essential role in sustaining all forms of life, CM Yogi noted that through Chhath Mahaparva, people express gratitude to the ‘Surya Dev’ and promote a message of linking the festival’s sanctity with a sense of patriotism.