Congress was first to introduce farm laws in Parliament: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the three farm laws were first introduced in Parliament by the erstwhile Dr. Manmohan Singh-led Congress government.

Addressing SAD workers during a protest march against the farm laws in New Delhi, Badal said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had to beat a hasty retreat in the face of Opposition to these farm laws which were later introduced by the present Narendra Modi government.

“The Congress party in Punjab subsequently even amended the APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) Act to bring in private mandis (markets) and the same was promised nationwide in the 2019 party manifesto of the Congress party,” Badal said.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was part of the seven-member committee of chief ministers which finalised the three agriculture ordinances.

Badal said the SAD did not need a certificate about being pro-farmer from anyone. “We are the only party which has fought for farmers and their rights. We have ensured free power for agriculture operations, pucca water channels, and free canal water to farmers”.

Badal courted arrest along with the senior party leadership demanding immediate repeal of the three agriculture acts as well as legal guarantee ensuring assured procurement on minimum support price for all major crops.

The party also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the executive magistrate. Besides asking for the repeal of the black laws it demanded a commitment from the centre that farmers would be consulted before bringing in any legislation affecting their lives.

Badal said the party would fight relentlessly to ensure the repeal of the three agriculture acts. He also assured Punjabis that the Acts would not be implemented in Punjab once the SAD- BSP alliance formed the government in the state.

Badal said the SAD had resigned from the union cabinet and even quit the NDA government in solidarity with farmers. He said SAD was the only opposition party that had opposed the three agriculture bills in Parliament.

The SAD chief said despite the appeal from the farmers’ leaders that political parties should not boycott the proceedings, both the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party chose to stage walkout rather than oppose the three bills.

Badal also condemned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for adopting double standards on all issues of Punjab including the SYL canal issue and even opposing running of thermal plants of the state and demanding action against farmers for burning stubble.

SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Badal said in case the NDA government did not repeal the three laws then it would not only lose the Assembly elections in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh but also the 2024 national elections.