Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to convene a meeting of opposition party leaders and inform them about the government’s roadmap to contain inflation which is all-time high in the last five years.

The development came a day after the Congress-led opposition meeting was conducted on the issues of economic slowdown and nationwide agitation due to CAA-NRC.

“Prime Minister should tell the country what is the roadmap to contain the inflation in one month,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Attacking Prime Minister, Surjewala said that the PM is only indulging in divisive talks and not addressing the core issues faced by the country.

As per the data, the retail inflation soared to a five and a half year high at 7.35 per cent on Monday. It also resulted in a sharp increase in vegetable prices.

A resolution was passed by the political parties in opposition on Monday where they expressed grave concern at the alarming deterioration in the livelihood status of the vast majority due to the complete mismanagement of the Indian economy by the government.

“The economic crisis has pushed the economy to the verge of a recession with a record fall in the country’s GDP, unemployment levels highest in the last half a century, agrarian distress deepening with rising farmers’ suicides, massive closures and lay off in industrial units accompanied by rising prices of petroleum products, cooking gas, vegetables, and all essential commodities, is making people’s lives more miserable. Modi government has created an economic disaster,” said the resolution.

The opposition further alleged, “Instead of addressing these issues and providing relief to the people, soon after assuming office, the BJP has embarked on a dangerous course of sharpening communal polarization and attacking democratic rights and Constitutional guarantees of the people affecting millions of people and marginalized communities.”