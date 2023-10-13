Congress upbeat on Mizoram Assembly polls

The Congress held its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday to discuss the party’s strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Assembly elections for the northeastern state along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh.

Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting held at the party headquarters was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and senior leader KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

The Congress chief confirmed in a social media post, “We discussed the political strategy for the ensuing Mizoram Assembly elections in the Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) today.”

Claiming that the people of Mizoram are vying for change, Kharge said, “Congress party has a historic connection with this beautiful state encompassing peace, development, and welfare. We are confident that Mizoram shall strengthen the Congress party and give us a chance to serve, like we have in the past.”

Election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with four other states.

The upcoming polls are likely to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and BJP.

Notably, MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).