Congress top brass meets Prashant Kishor again

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore is holding another meeting with the Congress top brass in New Delhi on Tuesday. This is the third meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Prashant Kishor in the last four days. Speculations are rife that Prashant Kishore might join Congress.

According to sources the Congress is trying to find out a way to cooperate and implement the roadmap given by the poll strategist to the party for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the states of Gujarat and Himachal.

Sources said that Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, AK Antony, Ambika Soni and Randeep Surjewala, are also taking part in the meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence.

Earlier, Venugopal had said that Kishor had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 General elections.

Answering queries, he said the role of Kishor in the Congress party will be known within a week.

Sources disclosed that Kishor, in his presentation, suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.

Kishor is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

According to the sources, two more such meetings are scheduled in the coming days.

