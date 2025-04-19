Congress to launch mass awakening campaign to counter “lies” in National Herald case

The Congress on Saturday resolved to launch a mass awakening campaign to counter the “lies” behind the “misleading” narrative surrounding the National Herald case, a party source said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s General Secretaries, state in-charges, and heads of frontal organizations.

The meeting, convened by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, aimed to chalk out plans for protests and demonstrations against the government over the alleged targeting of the party’s top leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case.

“You must have noticed how, as part of a big conspiracy, the names of CPP (Congress Parliamentary Party) Chairperson Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mr Rahul Gandhi have been included in the chargesheet in the National Herald case,” he said.

“But no matter whose name is included, we are not afraid. Just two or three days ago, the properties of the National Herald in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai were attached. There is no doubt that all this is being done out of a spirit of revenge,” Kharge said further in his opening remarks.

“‘Young Indian’ is a ‘not-for-profit’ company. This means that no one can take or transfer the shares, property, or profit of AJL. BJP people are misleading the public by spreading lies. We must tell the truth to the people,” Kharge asserted, emphasizing, “We must go among the people, make them aware of our side, and expose the BJP’s conspiracy.”

Young Indian Limited is the company that owns Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet before a special court in Delhi in the National Herald case, accusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of laundering Rs 988 crore.

Congress workers and supporters had also held protests outside Enforcement Directorate offices across the country on Wednesday following the agency’s chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.