Congress to launch ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign against BJP in Delhi

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, the Delhi unit of the Congress announced to launch ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign against the BJP-led Government at the Centre on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “Under the ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign, Congress workers will seek accountability from all the seven BJP MPs and elected representatives about the works they had done for the welfare of the people, and the development of their constituencies.”

He informed that in the first phase of the campaign, the Congress would hold ‘Pratigya Rally’ in all the seven Parliamentary constituencies, adding the maiden rally will be held at Bawana in the North West Parliamentary constituency on October 15.

In the second phase, the Congress will take the campaign to all the districts, and in the third phase, to all the 70 Assembly constituencies on a large scale.

Lovely said, “The BJP Government at the Centre has failed on all fronts. The seven BJP MPs have neither done any work for the people nor did they have any direct interaction with them.”

In 2019 general elections, the grand old party drew a blank in Delhi.