Congress to hold job fair in Patna, targets NDA over unemployment in Bihar

In yet another attempt to highlight the Bihar government’s lack of will towards employment generation, the Indian Youth Congress has decided to hold a job fair in Patna on 19 July.

The Congress party’s move to organise the event ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar indicates that unemployment and migration would dominate the Grand Old Party’s campaign for upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Saturday, Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib said that both the central government and the BJP-run state governments are silent on unemployment, but not Youth Congress. After Jaipur and Delhi, now a huge job fair of Indian Youth Congress will be organised in Bihar.

He said: “The youth congress will organise a job fair in Patna for unemployed youth of Bihar on 19 July. More than 120 companies are expected to participate in the event and offer jobs to about 5000 youth on the spot.”

The employment fair, to be held at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, will see participation from major companies from various sectors including pharmaceutical, IT, manufacturing, security and e-commerce.

He added: “Today Bihar has become a stronghold of migration, both Bihar and the Central Government have failed to provide employment to the youth of Bihar. One out of every three people in Bihar is in multidimensional poverty, in terms of health, education and standard of living. Bihar tops the list of states with the highest poverty.”

He expressed confidence that thousands of youth will get employment in the free-to-attend job fair and said that this is a fight to bring Rahul Gandhi’s vision to reality.

Bihar State Youth Congress President Shiv Prakash Garibdas said that the youth of Bihar are troubled by lack of employment opportunities. They have been facing severe challenges like paper leak as well. He also alleged that the paper mafia is in cahoots with the state government.