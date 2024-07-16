Congress to contest all five seats in Assam by-elections

The Congress party in Assam has announced its decision to contest all five seats in the upcoming by-elections even as the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah revealed on the microblogging site X that five teams of senior leaders would engage with grassroots supporters in preparation for the polls.

He reiterated the party’s opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as the state government urged illegal non-Muslim immigrants who entered Assam before 2015 to apply for citizenship under the new law.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh is currently on a three-day tour of Assam to meet and discuss with district-level party leaders the strategy for the byelections and the 2026 assembly elections. He will also hold meetings with MPs, MLAs, and other leaders to bolster the party’s organizational structure.

Having seen some improvements in their electoral tally in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Congress hopes to regain power in Assam. The party has been out of power in the state for the past eight years following BJP’s victory in 2016.