Congress slams use of PM’s photo on railway tickets promoting ‘Operation Sindoor’

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has strongly criticised the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph alongside a slogan lauding ‘Operation Sindoor’ on railway tickets.

Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, alleged on Monday that the Prime Minister and the BJP were exploiting the valor of the Indian Armed Forces for political publicity.

Singhar stated that such actions insult the bravery and sacrifice of India’s soldiers.

“Until now, BJP leaders were undermining the dignity of the Armed Forces. Now, even the Prime Minister has joined them,” he said.

He asserted that if anyone’s photograph deserves to be associated with ‘Operation Sindoor’, it is that of the soldiers and the military—not politicians.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Cell In-charge Mukesh Nayak also condemned the move, calling it “a blatant attempt by the BJP to gain political mileage at the cost of the dignity of our soldiers and the Armed Forces.”