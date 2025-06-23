Congress Slams US Bombing of Iran, Urges India to Take Stronger Stance

The Congress has strongly condemned the United States’ bombing of Iran, terming it a “mockery” of President Donald Trump’s calls for continued talks with Tehran.

In a scathing statement shared on platform X on Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “President Trump’s decision to unleash US airpower on Iran makes a mockery of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran.”

US forces had on Sunday launched coordinated airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, which US President Trump described as a “spectacular military success” and warned Iran to make peace or face further attacks.

Ramesh also emphasised the need for immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran, urging the government to demonstrate greater moral courage in its foreign policy stance.

“The Indian National Congress reiterates the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran,” he said.

The Congress leader further criticised the Modi Government for its muted response to the US bombing and Israel’s aggression, saying: “The Modi Government has unequivocally neither criticised nor condemned the US bombing and Israel’s aggression, bombings and targeted assassinations.”

He also highlighted India’s silence on the Gaza conflict, stating: “It has also maintained a deafening silence on the genocide being perpetrated on the Palestinians in Gaza.”

Ramesh’s remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a telephone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who briefed him on the current situation in the region, particularly the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

During the talks with President Pezeshkian, Modi expressed “deep concern” over the escalating situation and called for “immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy” to restore regional peace and stability.

The US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities has sparked widespread international concern, with many countries urging restraint and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

The Indian government’s response has been closely watched, given the country’s strategic interests in the region and its diplomatic relationships with both the US and Iran.