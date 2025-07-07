Congress Slams Great Nicobar Infrastructure Project as ‘Recipe for Ecological and Humanitarian Disaster’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday strongly criticised the Great Nicobar Infrastructure (GNI) Project, calling it a “recipe for ecological and humanitarian disaster.”

In a detailed exchange with the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Ramesh expressed his concerns about the project, saying, “But the Modi government remains insistent on pushing it forward.”

“I have had a detailed exchange with the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change on this catastrophe, but the Modi Govt is insistent and persistent,” Ramesh said in a post shared on handle X.

“It is abundantly clear that the Great Nicobar Infrastructure Project is a recipe for ecological and humanitarian disaster,” Ramesh stated.

He highlighted the latest revelation that the environmental impact study conducted for the project downplayed the earthquake risks, which could have devastating consequences, as seen in the 2004 tsunami.

“Many professionals have also continued to speak out against the project,” Ramesh added, emphasising that the risks associated with the project cannot be ignored.

“As the Dec 2004 tsunami demonstrated, such risks are for real. Moreover, there are other geodynamic sources of risk that cannot be brushed aside,” he warned.

Ramesh’s comments come amid growing concerns about the project’s potential impact on the environment and local communities. His criticism underscores the need for a thorough reassessment of the project’s risks and benefits.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 80,000 crore for the mega infrastructure project on GNI for the holistic development with a vision to transform the Andaman and Nicobar Islands into a maritime, trade, and tourist hub.