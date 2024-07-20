Congress slams BJP govt for raising fuel surcharge in Rajasthan

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully from the Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP government for increasing the electricity fuel charge, claiming that it was a deliberate move to financially burden the people of the state.

Jully told reporters that the BJP government in the state, which is controlled by the Delhi Durbar, has dealt a severe blow to electricity consumers, who are already struggling with an economic crisis, by increasing the fuel charge.

Jully said that the state government has decided to withdraw relief from the current month, and power consumers using more than 200 units of electricity will not get any exemption now.

He demanded that the 200-unit exemption, which was granted to every consumer during the tenure of the Gehlot government, be restored and that no additional hidden charges be levied.

Jully said that the Opposition will strongly raise the issue of erratic monthly calculations following the imposition of the fuel charge on consumers in the Assembly on Monday.

Besides, he strongly condemned the government’s decision to cancel the 5-year exemption in police service for the OBC category.