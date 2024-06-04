Congress shatters BJP’s dream to sweep LS polls in Rajasthan third time in a row

After a gap of decade, the Congress and its three allies on Tuesday shattered the BJP’s hyped dream of sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, where 25 seats are at stake, third time in a row.

The BJP headed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma government could save only 14 out of 25 seats while the Congress won 11 with its 3 INDIA bloc allies of CPI-M, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) and Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP).

The BJP which tried to manage the tribal leader in Banswara district, lost Bagidora assembly bypoll to Krishan Patel of BAP, who won by 122573 votes against the BJP’s Subhash Tamboliya.

This seat was vacated by Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, who left his MLAship and joined the BJP to contest Banswara LS seat which he also lost against BAP’s Raj Kumar Roat.

CPI-M’s Amraram defeated BJP’s sitting MP Sumedhanand Sarswati in Sikar by a 72896 votes, RLTP Hanuman Beniwal (sitting MLA) defeated Mirdha families Jyoti Mirdha in Nagaur by a margin of over 41000 votes.

Bharatiya Adivasi Party’s Raj Kumar Roat in Banswara defeated Mahendrajeet S Malviya by a margin of 247054 votes.

Despite a series of poll campaign rallies in Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s home district of Bharatpur the Congress candidate Sanjana Jatav won Bharatpur by over a margin of 5100 votes against BJP’s Ramswaroop Koli.

From Bhilwara seat, Damodar Agarwal won by a margin of 354606 votes against Congress’ CP Joshi, who was a former Assembly Speaker.

Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh won the Jhalawar-Baran seat by a margin of 370989 votes against Urmila Jain Bhaiya of the Congress.

BJP’s Bhagirath Choudhary won by margin of 329991 votes against Congress’ Ram Chandra Choudhary. BJP President CP Joshi has got a winning margin of 331767 votes against Congress rival Udailal Anjana.

In Bikaner LS seat, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal won by a margin of 55711 votes against Congress contestant Govind Ram Meghwal. \

On BJP’s bastion of Jaipur-City, Manju Sharma won by a margin of 3,31767 votes against Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariawas.

Lumba Ram of the BJP has a huge margin of 200485 votes against former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot on Jalore seat. Mannalal Rawat in Udaipur has a victory margin of over 2.5 lakh votes against Congress’ Tarachand Meena.

Congress’ Rahul Kanswa, a BJP’s sitting MP who was denied the BJP ticket, won the Churu LS seat by defeating BJP’s paralympics Devendra Jhanjharia by margin of over 72000 votes.

The final results of other winners are yet to be declared by the ECI.