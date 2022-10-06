Congress share a photo of Rahul Gandhi tying his mother’s shoelaces

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi joined her son Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka, participating in a public event after a long gap compelled by health worries.

Taking to a microblogging site, congress shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi tying his mother’s shoelaces during the walk.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mandya district after the break of two days in view of the Vijayadashami and Dussehra festivals.

Former opposition leader of Rajyasabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to join Bharat Jodi Yatra.

Sonia Gandhi will be joining the padayatra briefly between Pandavapura and Nagamangala towns. She had arrived in Mysuru on Monday and had put up in a resort near the backwaters of Kabini.