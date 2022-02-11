Congress seeks total review of delimitation report

Congress party has sought a total review of the Delimitation report to reverse the avoidable disruptions and disturbances in several constituencies on a massive scale.

In a statement, JKPCC said that to avoid the undue and avoidable inconvenience to the public likely to be caused by massive overhauling and re-allocation of areas in most assembly constituencies, the commission has committed glaring irregularities which need to be reviewed before the draft report is made public.

Questioning the re-allocation of areas in most constituencies on a massive scale just to create seven more seats, the party alleged that the ground situation and geographical realities, means of communication and connectivity, and several other norms have been ignored.

In the absence of legislative Assembly, the broader political representation is missing in the commission so it would be in the fitness of things and all fairness that the commission undertakes a detailed exercise of taking view and input about the physical situation on the ground and review the report before going public said JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

He said there is genuine resentment and unrest in several areas because of irregularities and neglect of their aspirations in their respective area and it will further deepen in the days to come. So a review of the proposed report would save the situation and address the genuine concerns as the report in its present form is not acceptable to the general public in most areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

He referred to the “illogical and unjustified” division of areas in district Rajouri especially in Sunderbani, Kalakote whereby unnatural division of Sunderbani has been done. The view of the public of affected areas should be heard before any further action.