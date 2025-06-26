Congress Seeks Maharashtra Voter Lists and Polling Footage from EC

The Congress party has requested the Election Commission of India to provide machine-readable, digital copies of the Maharashtra voter lists and video footage of the polling days in Maharashtra and Haryana within a week. This request was made by Pawan Khera, spokesperson of the party.

“We request you to provide us with the machine-readable, digital copy of the Maharashtra voter lists and video footage of the polling days of Maharashtra and Haryana within a week from the date of this letter. This has been a long-standing request which should be easy to comply with for the EC,” said a letter, written to Ashwani Kumar Mohal, Secretary in the ECI, by a team of Congress leaders set up to coordinate with the poll panel on behalf of the party.

The copy of the letter shared by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on handle X on Thursday was written in response to ECI’s letter dated 6 June 2025 to Rahul Gandhi with an offer to meet and discuss the issues about the Maharashtra 2024 Vidhan Sabha election raised by the Congress leader.

The Congress party has repeatedly been requesting the poll panel to provide digital copies of the Maharashtra voter lists, which it says would facilitate easier access and analysis of the data and could help identify any potential irregularities or issues during the voting process.

The Congress team, in its letter, also emphasised that this request has been pending for a long time and should be easy to comply with. The Congress’ move is seen as an effort to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, had on Tuesday reaffirmed that electoral rolls are prepared transparently, with copies shared with recognised political parties to ensure accuracy and fairness in the electoral process.

“During the 2nd Special Summary Revision-2024, ahead of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Assembly, copies of draft and final electoral rolls of 288 Assembly Constituencies were provided to representatives of all recognised political parties, including the Indian National Congress,” the Maharashtra poll panel had clarified in a note.