Congress scorns Modi govt’s call for restraint and diplomacy to resolve Israel-Iran conflict

The Congress on Saturday contemptuously scorned the Modi government for its appeal calling for restraint and diplomacy to resolve the situation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

“What does this MEA statement really mean? It seems to suggest that Israel can attack Iran but that Iran should exercise restraint and not climb the escalatory ladder,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned in a post on handle X.

Advertisement

On Friday, India expressed deep concern over the recent developments between Iran and Israel, calling for restraint and diplomacy to resolve the situation.

Advertisement

The foreign ministry’s call for restraint came soon after Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders in an attack in which General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was killed.

“Have we been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel? We cannot even condemn Israel’s attacks on and targeted assassinations in Iran,” Ramesh lamented.