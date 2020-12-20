The Congress has made organisational leadership changes after the meeting with dissenters on Saturday with an overhaul leadership in Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Telangana, Congress Telangana President Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned and took responsibility for the party’s poor performance in Hyderabad local polls. Similarly, in Gujarat, Congress president Amit Chavda also resigned after Congress’s poor performance in Gujarat by-polls.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who also is party’s state president, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. Kamala Nath has also played an important role in the meeting between the top leadership and the dissenters which are also known as G-23.

The Congress also made changes in Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Balasaheb Thorat who is Maharashtra Congress Presidents has also been appointed as the leader of Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries for Assam and Kerala, where polls are due next year. Jitendra Singh for Assam and Tariq Anwar for Kerala will assist the general secretaries in-charge of these states.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her children and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with the Congress dissenters in a meeting which is first of a series of meetings to be held in next ten days.

This meeting was the first step towards a reconciliation as internal feud over the leadership issue continues in the Congress party.