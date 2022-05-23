Congress reminds PM Modi of unfulfilled promises ahead of HP visit

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, on Monday, reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of promises made to the people of the state during his visits and said all these promises remained unfulfilled.

Singh said that whenever PM Modi visits the state, he offers sops to the state, but he hasn’t extended any help to the state that he calls his second home.

The Congress welcomes the visit of the Modi to the state but protests over his lackadaisical attitude towards developments of the state. Mere promises won’t do any good to the state apart from misleading the people, she added.

Singh stated that the PM should have announced a special package to the state keeping in mind the poor financial position as the debt had increased to Rs 70,000 crore. But the Central Government doesn’t seem to help to Himachal financially. Congress won’t tolerate this discrimination against the state.

She also lashed out at the state government for its lackluster approach towards an investigation into the paper leak case in HP police recruitment and alleged that the government is only dillydallying over the probe. Only those candidates are being arrested by the police who had raised questions on the paper leak in the recruitment for constables while the main accused is roaming scot-free. She called for a free and fair probe into the case to nab the real culprits behind it and bring the truth in front of the people of the state.

Describing the recent reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel as inadequate, she said by announcing a marginal cut in the prices, the government is now claiming to be the well-wisher of the people of the country. She stated that the galloping inflation and rising unemployment has made people’s lives miserable and the people of the state will oust the party from power as was the case in by-polls.