Congress releases list of 16 candidates for LS polls

‘Developed UP’ for a ‘Developed India’ slogan may prove a game-changer in LS polls 2024
Due to improvements in infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has become the dream destination for investors.
The 16 candidates are announced for Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 13, 2024 10:39 pm
Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's unblemished track record.
Owaisi reminded her that every year, the Election Commission carried out the process of adding or deleting names and the publication of the final rolls.
