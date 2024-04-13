Congress releases list of 16 candidates for LS polls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 16 more candidates including former Union Minister Manish Tewari and Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalised the name of these candidates, said party’s General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

The 16 candidates are announced for Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha.

According to the list, former Union Minister Tewari would contest from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress has fielded Himachal Pradesh Minister Singh from the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Actress Kangna Ranaut is the BJP’s nominee from here.

It may be mentioned that the Congress launched a manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a slew of promises including nationwide caste census, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, and 30 lakh government jobs.

The manifesto also promises the abolition of the Agnipath scheme and assures Rs one lakh dole to every poor woman per year if voted to power at the Centre.

The General Elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.