Congress releases 23-page charge sheet against BJP-led government in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Saturday released a charge sheet – ‘Loot Ki Chhoot’ – against the incumbent BJP-led state government in Himachal Pradesh, promising a commission to inquire into the recruitment done during the tenure of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur if voted to power.

The 23-page charge sheet focuses on the acts of lapses of the BJP state government. Its highlights include police constable recruitment scam, irregularities in outsource appointments, and corruption in purchases made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Corruption in various departments including Public Works, Food and Civil Supplies, Education, Irrigation and Public Health, and Electricity Board also figure in the charge sheet.

Congress Legislative Assembly leader Mukesh Agnihotri said: “The need for the charge sheet was felt after irregularities in appointments by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Board, Hamirpur, and the constable recruitment paper leak scam. We have decided to constitute a commission to probe into all these irregularities.”

Chairman of the Congress campaign Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that when their party comes to power, they will hold an investigation into irregularities in every government department including Covid-19 medical purchase scam as the government had come under a scanner triggering public outcry after the release of an audio, which also led to the resignation of the then BJP chief.

“Our party will review all the decisions taken by the incumbent government in the last six-year,” he added.