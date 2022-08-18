Congress questions Himachal Govt on HPPSC appointments

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President Naresh Chauhan, on Thursday, questioned the notifications of appointment of the chairperson and three members of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) last evening by the state government.

Chauhan took a jibe at “hurriedly” carrying out the oath ceremony of the new appointees by scheduling at 8.30 am on Thursday and then postponing it without citing any reason. He asked the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to give clarification on the appointments and then postponement of the oath ceremony.

“The government decision in this regard has raised doubts. Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur must clarify to the people of Himachal what prompted the government to go about these appointments in a prestigious institution of HPPC in such a fishy manner,” he said.

Chauhan alleged that the CM had recently stated that the state government will go for massive recruitments in the coming month. “This is election year and most of the recruitments are to be made through HPPSC. Does it mean that the present government wanted to give appointments in HPPSC to its favourites so that people of a particular political ideology could be given jobs?” he quizzed.

He pointed out that the BJP government is already in the dock for irregularities in various recruitments, whether it was in the Police department or any other department and inquiries were also ordered. “Everything raises doubt about the functioning of the government in Himachal Pradesh,” he remarked.

He noted that the HPPSC is a prestigious institution, which was established to ensure that recruitments are done in a free and fair manner. “The institution should be kept clean of all the charges. The appointments in HPPSC should be fair and people’s faith in the institution should be restored,” he said, further questioning the CM about the merit and procedure of the recent appointments.

He said that the Congress party has information about some Supreme Court orders on the guidelines process to be adopted for appointments in HPPSC on merit.

“Let CM tell what the real reasons behind the whole issue are as it relates to the faith of people,” he said.

“It is a good opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the matter and ensure the Commission does not become a ground for corruption as all the recruitments in coming months are to be made through this institution,” he said.

He further said that there is a big question mark on the chief minister’s decision, which is aimed to adjust a favourite, who was already a member for last five years and now elevated as Chairperson for six more years.