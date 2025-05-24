Congress puts up posters of ‘missing’ Vijay Shah in Indore

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has put up several posters in Indore city with photos of State Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah. The posters depict Shah as ‘missing’ and offer a ‘suitable reward’ to anyone who finds him.

Shah is facing an FIR and has also been severely reprimanded by the Supreme Court over his derogatory comments against Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Quereshi, whom he termed as a ‘sister of terrorists’ in a speech on 12 May.

Indore district Congress leaders Vivek Khandelwal and Girish Joshi have put up the posters on Shah.

The posters depict a smiling Vijay Shah with a message of ‘search for missing person’ and also announce a suitable reward for anyone who locates him.

Vivek Khandelwal alleged that Vijay Shah has gone ‘underground’ ever since an FIR was registered against him in the matter at Manpur police station on 14 May on the strict orders of the MP High Court.

Khandelwal said Vijay Shah was also absent from the state cabinet meeting held in Indore on 20 May.

Khandelwal charged that it is a very serious matter that a state cabinet minister has been missing for so many days. He said the role of the state home department, headed by CM Dr Mohan Yadav, is highly questionable in this regard.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three senior IPS Officers from the state and constituted on the directives of the Supreme Court to probe Vijay Shah’s case, is scheduled to submit its first status report to the apex court on 28 May.

Meanwhile, Vijay Shah on Friday posted another video on ‘X’, apologising for his comments.

In the video, he called Colonel Sofiya Qureshi his sister and said his gaffe in the controversial speech was a ‘linguistic mistake’.

“I again apologise with folded hands”, Shah said.