Congress puts on hold programs in solidarity with armed forces

Congress on Wednesday decided to pause all its scheduled programs. including Samvidhan Bachao rallies, Party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

He said the Congress Working Committee that met on Wednesday decided to “pause all scheduled party programs, including Samvidhan Bachao rallies, standing in complete solidarity with our armed forces during this critical hour.”

The solidarity gesture of the Congress party comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor carried out early Wednesday by Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK.

The CWC meeting was held on Wednesday, “reaffirmed and reiterated its support to the country’s defense forces and the government to deal with Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam”.

The meeting, presided over by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, was attended, among others, by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and other senior leaders of the party.

Briefing newsmen, Kharge said the CWC reaffirmed its support for every decisive action against terrorism of all forms emanating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Congress has chalked to carry out Samvidhan Bachao rallies across the country from April 25 and were to be continued till end of May.