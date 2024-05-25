Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi casts her vote, says proud of being in INDIA bloc

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi cast her vote in the sixth phase of the general elections at a polling station in Delhi.

After casting her vote Priyanka Vadra said that unemployment and inflation are the major issues and everybody wants that the election should be fought on these issues.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi voting for AAP and Arvind Kejriwal voting for Congress in the elections, Priyanka said, “We are keeping aside our grievances and casting votes for our Constitution and democracy. ‘Mujhe iss baat par garv hai’ (I am proud of this).”

Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi also cast their votes in Delhi.

The mother-son duo also clicked a selfie outside the polling station after casting their votes.

The riveting contest in Delhi has AAP and Congress jointly taking on the BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the last two elections. While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, AAP is contesting on four. The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc.

Earlier, the Congress sounded confident about the chances of the INDIA alliance in the polls.

Congress RS MP Jairam Ramesh said, “5 phases of elections have been held..It became clear after the first 2 phases that “Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half”, so the INDIA alliance will get a clear and decisive mandate on 4th June and on the 4th the country will bid him (PM Modi) goodbye… I have full confidence that our alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi.”

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Voting is underway in all parliamentary seats of Delhi and Haryana in this phase.