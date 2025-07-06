Congress Prez Kharge Pays Tribute to Jagjivan Ram on His Death Anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to Jagjivan Ram, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary.

Kharge described Jagjivan Ram as a great champion of equality who dedicated his life to fighting for justice for the weak, exploited, and backward sections of society.

“Babu Jagjivan Ram ji was a stalwart leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the marginalised and downtrodden,” Kharge said in a post on X.

“His struggle for social justice and the welfare of the nation will always be remembered,” he added, highlighting Babuji’s significant contributions to India’s social and political landscape.

Jagjivan Ram was a prominent leader in India’s freedom struggle and played a key role in shaping the country’s social and economic policies. He was a strong advocate for social justice and worked to uplift the marginalised and downtrodden. Ram’s legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of working towards a more just and equitable society.

Advertisement